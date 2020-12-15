The No. 4 NC State women’s basketball team continues ACC play this Thursday, Dec. 17, against Wake Forest in Reynolds Coliseum. With a 6-0 overall record so far this season, the Pack looks to continue its winning streak.
Coming off a recent win against Boston College, the Pack looks to remain undefeated, especially with a home advantage. Junior center Elissa Cunane was a leading force against the Eagles, scoring eight points in the first quarter. Cunane was also a major contributing factor in the Pack’s comeback to take home the win.
Another standout for the Pack in the comeback against the Eagles was senior forward Kayla Jones. Not only did Jones go on a 9-0 run by herself in the fourth quarter, but she led the pack in scoring, finishing with 25 points.
NC State and Wake Forest’s last matchup took place on Jan. 19, 2020, where the Pack beat the Demon Deacons 59-45. Overall, the Pack is 73-14 against the in-state rival.
On the other hand, Wake Forest will be looking to pull off the upset. The Demon Deacons are currently 4-1, having lost its first game of the season to a ranked Arkansas team.
NC State isn’t the only team to get a win in its ACC opener. With a recent 57-54 win over UNC-Chapel Hill, the Demon Deacons will be bringing that momentum into Reynolds Coliseum as well.
Guard Gina Conti and forward Ivana Raca led the Demon Deacons in scoring against North Carolina. Conti finished with 16 points and three assists, while Raca’s 14 points and 12 rebounds gave her her first double-double of the season, despite averaging 19 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Wake Forest was originally scheduled to play Norfolk State on Sunday, Dec. 13, before that game got canceled. Even though Wake Forest has less games under its belt than NC State, both teams certainly have plenty to play for and are capable of pulling out a win.
NC State will tip off with Wake Forest on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum. The game will be televised on the Regional Sports Network. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates during the game.