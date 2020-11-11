NC State will play the second game of a three-game homestand in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday, Nov. 14, against the Florida State Seminoles. This matchup comes one week after the Wolfpack suffered a close loss at home against then-No. 11 Miami.
The all-time series between the Pack and the Seminoles stands at 26-12 in favor of Florida State. Last season’s game between the two programs was a 31-13 victory for the Seminoles, but in 2018, the Wolfpack won by a score of 47-28 in the last face-off held in Raleigh.
The name of this game will be defense, as both squads will be looking to improve their performance on that side of the ball. Both NC State (4-3, 4-3 ACC) and Florida State (2-5, 1-5 ACC) have given up over 35 points per game and over 470 yards per game, so if one of these teams can gain an edge over the other in that regard, it could be the difference between a win and a loss.
With both sides tending to surrender so many yards and points, the offenses will be looking to capitalize on a poor defensive showing by the opponent. The Pack’s attack is headlined by sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman. Knight earned ACC Specialist of the Week honors for his kickoff return touchdown against then-No. 11 Miami, though he only logged 45 rushing yards on 13 carries in that game.
Hockman had a better statistical showing against the Hurricanes, completing over two-thirds of his passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and only one interception. Now that he is going up against a Florida State secondary that only nabbed four interceptions in seven games, Hockman could be poised for a big night.
The Seminoles will also be looking for a rejuvenation on offense, as they have combined for 33 points over their last two games. Against a Wolfpack defense that has allowed over 40 points in each of its last two games, it seems Florida State will also be looking to make this into a shootout.
With both outfits struggling to win on the gridiron as of late, this game looks like it will be close.
But even with the possibility of quarterback Jordan Travis returning from injury to be the Seminoles’ signal-caller, the banged-up Florida State squad is missing leading pass-rusher Marvin Wilson and starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor due to injury, as well as lead receiver Tamorrion Terry, who is sitting out the rest of the season.
The game will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on ACC Network.
Prediction: NC State 38, Florida State 24