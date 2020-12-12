With a 76-47 win over Elon on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the No. 4 NC State women’s basketball team finished its nonconference schedule with a 5-0 record, including a 54-46 victory over then-No. 1 South Carolina. Before the Wolfpack gets started with ACC play this weekend, here are some key takeaways from the Pack’s first five games.
This team is Wes Moore’s magnum opus
Head coach Wes Moore has led a number of talented squads in his time at NC State, including last season’s team that won the ACC Tournament, but none more so than this year’s team. With a statement win on the road to dethrone the Gamecocks and an average margin of victory of 36.75 points over all other opponents, State has proven itself a force to be reckoned with this year.
But what sets this team apart from previous seasons is its depth. Six players are averaging more than 10 points per game, and 10 players are seeing more than 10 minutes on the game per game. This utilization of the talent at his disposal illustrates a few key ideas. First and perhaps foremost is the quality of the players recruited by Moore, but additionally this bevy of quality players allows for both valuable rest time for the starters and for further development of non-starters, which are already contributing significant minutes on the court.
Though last season’s team of conference champions did not have the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament, as it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this season’s iteration of Wolfpack women’s basketball seeks to complete what its predecessor did not have the opportunity to accomplish.
Pack has plenty of poisons to pick teams apart
With junior center Elissa Cunane continuing to garner plenty of national attention, it can be easy to forget that the Pack is running a more nuanced offense compared to last season. In 2019-20, Cunane was the centerpiece of the Wolfpack’s attack, leading the team in points per game, rebounds per game, field goal percentage and even 3-point percentage.
This season has been a different story. With players like senior forward Kayla Jones leading the team in rebounding and graduate guard Raina Perez leading the way in the assist department, State’s offensive production has been more widely distributed. This has forced opponents to choose their method of execution. For South Carolina, it was Jones who drained a dagger from beyond the arc to seal the Wolfpack victory. Jones finished the night with 16 points and 12 rebounds. For Elon, it was Cunane who scored 22 and put up 13 rebounds in the State win.
With an ample amount of weapons for putting teams away, NC State has proven itself to be a multi-trick pony on the court.
The Notorious B.I.G. S.M.I.L.E. continues to lead the Pack
Even though the Pack has spread out its offensive production, Cunane is still a key contributor both on and off the court. A close second on the roster in points per game, only 0.2 behind sophomore forward Jada Boyd, and the team leader in total points, Cunane remains a stalwart in the paint. Though the Pack’s multi-faceted attack has seen the 6-foot-5 center take a slight drop in minutes, Cunane has maintained her scoring pace, averaging only 2.6 less points per game, despite playing over four less minutes per game. Her defensive presence has increased as well, with seven blocks already this season, Cunane is on pace to surpass her total from last season, 35 in 32 games.
Off the court, Cunane’s infectious, positive attitude has become a staple of Wolfpack women’s basketball, earning her the nickname “Big Smile.” This combination of on-court performance and off-court positivity speaks to the importance of the intangibles and as well as the tangibles of State’s star center.
A national title is plausible, not just possible
When the Wolfpack unseated the then-No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks 54-46, it raised the Pack to No. 4 in the national rankings and to a No. 1 seed projection by ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme. This added national recognition gives further credit to the idea of a national title run in State’s future. The Wolfpack’s ACC schedule includes only two ranked opponents, No. 2 Louisville and No. 20 Syracuse, so a very successful conference campaign appears to lie ahead. Granted, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on the world of sports, it is possible that the NCAA Tournament could be canceled for the second year in a row. But should the tournament take the place, there is no doubt that the Pack will be title contenders.