The No. 12 NC State rifle team will open the 2021 portion of its season on the road, facing UT Martin and Ole Miss in Mississippi this weekend. The team announced its schedule on Twitter on Jan. 14 and currently has five matches on the docket before the NCAA qualifiers, hosted by Navy, on Feb. 20. Dates for the GARC Championships have not yet been set.
Following its weekend double header at Ole Miss, the Wolfpack will face Nebraska on Jan. 24, Memphis on Jan. 30 and Akron on Feb. 13. The match against Memphis will be a virtual match.
The 2021 portion of our schedule is here ‼️and it starts THIS WEEKEND! 🗓️ https://t.co/Hr2JsjSeRY pic.twitter.com/qJVBdGAWIe— NC State Rifle (@packrifle) January 14, 2021
According to the schedule announcement, additional matches could be added at a later date.
All five of the Pack’s opponents are ranked within the top 20, ranging from UT Martin at No. 19 to Ole Miss at No. 3.
During the fall portion of its schedule, the Wolfpack went 1-3, dropping matches against Navy, Kentucky and Murray State while beating North Georgia.
The Wolfpack’s top performer during its fall slate of matches was sophomore Addy Burrow, who posted an 1174.5 aggregate average, while averaging 582.75 and 591.75 in the smallbore and air rifle, respectively.
Closely behind Burrow were sophomore Makenzie Sheffield (1164.5), redshirt freshman Travis Stockton (1159.75) and freshman Katie Torrence (1158.75), who all posted aggregate averages above 1150.
Emily Fisher also posted an average above 1150; however, she only competed in one match in the fall and is not currently listed on the roster.