The NC State men’s and women’s golf teams competed in their first tournaments of the spring season in the state of Florida this week. At the Sea Best Invitational, the men's team finished fifth out of 12 teams with a score of 44-over par at TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. On the other hand, the women's team had a disappointing 16th-place finish out of 17 teams with a score of 42-over par at the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando.
The standout performer between both teams was senior Easton Paxton of the men’s team, who finished in solo second place at 2-under par. After opening with back-to-back rounds of 68, Paxton found himself with a three-shot lead going into the final round. However, with a disappointing 72 in the final round, he was passed by Nicholas Gabrelcik of North Florida by one shot.
Next for the men’s team was graduate Christian Salzer, who finished tied for 26th with a score of 13-over par. His best round of the tournament was his final-round 73 where he birdied three of his first four holes.
Sophomore Max Steinlechner opened with a round of 72, which would be his best round of the tournament as he finished tied for 33rd at 15-over par. It was a tournament to forget for graduate Benjamin Shipp as he finished 19-over par, including an 80 in the second round. Expect the experienced Shipp to fix his game as the season progresses, as he is usually one of NC State’s strongest golfers.
Rounding out the starting five for the men’s team was freshman Nick Matthews, who finished tied for 58th at 26-over par in his first collegiate tournament.
Moving on to the women’s team, senior Monika Vicario led the way with a score of 5-over par that put her tied for 31st. Vicario shot back-to-back rounds at even par to end her tournament.
Not far behind her was sophomore Natalie Ambruester at tied for 39th with a score of 7-over par. Her best round was the last round, shooting an even-par 72. In her first tournament as a member of the Wolfpack, freshman Isabel Amezcua finished tied for 73rd at 15-over par. In round two she had her lowest score of 75.
Filling out the roster for the women’s team was redshirt freshman Ryann Sinclair and junior Lea Klimentova, who finished tied for 83rd and solo 86th, respectively. Sinclair came out hot, shooting 73, but followed that up with 79 and 84. Klimentova’s best round was a 78 in round two.
The men’s team will be back in action at the Seminole Intercollegiate at Golden Eagle Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida on Feb. 19-21. The women’s team will travel to Sarasota, Florida on Feb. 7-9 to compete in the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate at The Founders Golf Club