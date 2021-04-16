The NC State baseball team lost to Notre Dame in Indiana, breaking a win streak that dated back to April 4. The Pack collected six straight wins but let up the go-ahead run in the eighth for the 3-2 loss.
The Wolfpack (15-12, 8-11 ACC) started the three game series against No. 7 Notre Dame (17-6, 15-6 ACC) on Friday, April 16. Despite getting an early lead, the Pack could not hold on and ended up losing the close matchup.
FINAL | NC State 2, #7 Notre Dame 3 pic.twitter.com/cM9HV9klkk— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 16, 2021
The Wolfpack struck early, scoring two runs in the top of the second. With runners on second and third, junior right fielder Devonte Brown (2-4 , 2 RBI) hit a double into left center to put the Pack up. After another single and Brown advancing to third, junior first baseman Austin Murr (0-4) tried to drag a bunt, but was thrown out to end the inning. Brown’s double was the only extra-base hit of the game.
T2 | DEVOO DOUBLE!!Two on with two outs - no problem for @DevonteBrown03.📺https://t.co/9WoFWeONKyNCSU 2, ND 0 pic.twitter.com/ocv62bn09H— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 16, 2021
Junior pitcher Reid Johnston (7.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 10 K) got the nod for the game, and pitched all but the final two outs. He was credited with the loss, putting his personal record to 3-2. Johnston recorded an impressive 10 strikeouts during his time, accounting for nearly one-third of the batters he faced. For comparison, Notre Dame only struck out five batters for the whole game.
The Fighting Irish recorded their first runs in the bottom of the fourth. After a stolen base and a solid hit, the Irish had a man on second and third with two outs. Similar to Brown’s double, Notre Dame’s Jack Brannigan singled to center to score the two runs in one hit. The side was retired with two strikeouts in the inning from Johnston.
NC State could not score for the rest of the game despite leaving four runners on base, including Brown after he hit another single in the fourth. However, the Fighting Irish did score in the bottom of the eighth.
Johnston struck out the first batter in the eighth but walked the second. After two straight singles and the bases loaded, Johnston was subbed out for junior leftie Evan Justice (0.2 IP). Justice nailed the first batter he faced after throwing two strikes, giving Notre Dame the go-ahead run. Justice then got into a deep pitch count with the next batter, but was still able to draw the double play to end the inning.
B8 | A hit-by-pitch gives Notre Dame the lead. Mensik then starts the 5-2-3 double play to limit the damage.Due up: Tatum, Mensik, Brown📺https://t.co/9WoFWeONKyNCSU 2, ND 3 pic.twitter.com/Np38u53Yat— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 16, 2021
During this game, sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough (1-4) extended his on-base streak to 44 games after a single up the middle in the fifth. This streak is currently the longest on-base streak in the ACC.
NC State will play Notre Dame on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 to finish out its time in Indiana. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.