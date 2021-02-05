The No. 3 NC State wrestling team had its nation-leading 22nd straight dual win streak snapped in Blacksburg, Virginia as Virginia Tech narrowly defeated it on criteria. After 10 bouts, the dual was tied at 16-16, and the Pack lost on the third criteria, total match points, which the Hokies took 49-48.
Everything came down to the final bout of the night, No. 4 redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho and No. 8 Sam Latona at 125 pounds. Up 16-13 after a win by junior Deonte Wilson, the Hokies had to have the upset and Latona came through for them.
Camacho recorded a takedown after a failed shot by Latona in the first period, then added a pair of escapes in the second for a 4-2 lead. Latona escaped with a little over a minute remaining, and after a wild scramble, Latona got the takedown and two-point near fall as time expired to take a 7-4 decision.
The Hokies were on the offensive all night long, beginning with the first bout of the night at 133 pounds. No. 13 redshirt sophomore Jarrett Trombley took on No. 8 Korbin Myers. Myers was the aggressor early on, taking Trombley down during the first period and getting the riding-time point. Myers added an escape and two takedowns in the second to take a 7-2 lead heading into the final period, when things got out of hand. Myers doubled his score in the period, adding three more takedowns en route to a 14-5 major decision.
No. 10 redshirt senior Tariq Wilson and Sam Hillegas faced off at 141 pounds, with Wilson taking a 2-1 lead after the first. Wilson managed to keep Hillegas down for the entirety of the second, entering third with a one-point lead and riding time, and holding on for a 5-1 decision.
At 149 pounds, freshman Ed Scott and No. 11 Bryce Andonian had a chaotic first period as Andonian struck first with a takedown and nearly a pin. Scott managed to reverse Andonian, who escaped to end the period. Though he suffered a takedown of his own, Scott entered the third within striking distance down 6-4, but Andonian was too much for the freshman and won a 9-5 decision.
Unranked Connor Brady gave No. 2 redshirt senior Hayden Hidlay a surprising test at 157 pounds. The two were scoreless after a period, but Hidlay put up five points in the second and added two takedowns in the third to take a 9-4 decision.
At 165 pounds, No. 15 redshirt senior Thomas Bulllard took on No. 1 Mekhi Lewis, who entered with a 26-match win streak. After today’s contest, he’s at 27. Though they were scoreless after one, the athleticism and explosiveness gap took over in the final periods as the former national champion easily controlled Bullard to win a 5-0 decision.
NC State trailed 10-6 after five bouts, but No. 7 redshirt senior Daniel Bullard tied things up against Dakota Howard. Bullard recorded a takedown in the first and racked up riding time. Up 5-1 in the third, Bullard took Howard down, let him go and took him down again to ensure he’d get the bonus point, winning a 10-2 major decision.
With things knotted up, No. 4 redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay and No. 2 Hunter Bolen faced off at 184 pounds in the only matchup of top-five wrestlers of the day. The bout was just as low scoring as expected. Bolen entered the third up 1-0 and held on just long enough to secure riding time before Hidlay escaped. With seconds remaining in the match, Hidlay took Bolen down but was just out of bounds, and Bolen escaped with another 2-1 win over him.
At 197 pounds, No. 16 freshman Isaac Trumble was in trouble early against Stan Smeltzer, giving up two takedowns in the first. He made up the deficit in the second, though, entering the third tied at 5-5. Starting up in the third, Trumble rode Smeltzer out to win a 6-5 decision with the riding time point.
No. 19 junior heavyweight Deonte Wilson put the Pack on top against No. 17 Jon Borst. Wilson scored an escape in the first after choosing the down position when Borst suffered a right arm injury. Wilson recorded an escape in the second and a stalling point put him up 3-0 going into the third. Wilson held on to take a 3-1 decision, giving NC State the only lead it would hold during the match.
The loss snapped NC State’s streak of regular-season ACC championships but the postseason crown is still in play. The Wolfpack returns to action next Friday against Duke at home on Feb. 12 in a final tune-up before the ACC Championship.