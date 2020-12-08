In NC State’s 23-13 win over Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack controlled nearly every aspect of the game. While the Pack didn’t dominate Georgia Tech, there was no sign of the Wolfpack handing over the lead as it played clean, mistake-free football for most of the four quarters.
Quarterback Bailey Hockman
In this game, redshirt junior Bailey Hockman was a game manager in the best sense of the phrase. Every facet of his game was exactly what was required of him. He certainly didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he made solid throws and ensured NC State’s control over this game. He didn’t win the game for the Pack, but he put the offense in a position to succeed by controlling the ball.
On 36 passes, Hockman completed 23 passes for 309 yards. While Hockman didn’t throw for a touchdown, he didn’t turn the ball over either as he finished zero interceptions and fumbles. While Hockman was kept out of the end zone, he had the longball working. He had eight plays go for 15 or more yards, which accounted for 200 of his passing yards.
Grade: B
Running Backs
The running backs served as a nice compliment to Hockman in the victory. They forced the defense to respect them and not simply drop into coverage on every down. While they didn’t provide much in the passing game, the running backs were able to move the ball effectively.
Between junior Ricky Person Jr., sophomore Zonovan Knight and sophomore Jordan Houston, the running backs went for 111 yards on 26 carries. The trio also accounted for the Wolfpack’s two touchdowns on the day.
For Person, the biggest issue of his day was consistency. He ran for 59 yards, but 37 of them on two plays, a 17-yard run to ice the game and a 20-yard run for a touchdown. Person only collected 22 yards on his other 13 runs. While big plays are always nice, a run game is most useful when it allows you to stay ahead of the chains.
Grade: C+
Wide Receivers
While it didn’t catch any touchdowns, the Wolfpack’s wide receiver group had a good day. Not many of the Pack’s catches will end up on highlight reels, but the wide receiving core was certainly sure-handed. It was especially impressive considering the aggressive passing attack. Every single wide receiver who caught a pass for the Wolfpack averaged over 10 yards per catch and had a reception over 20 yards.
Senior Emeka Emezie led all Wolfpack receivers with six catches for 91 yards. The four other Wolfpack receivers each caught three passes. Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas also helped out in special teams. His 18-yard punt return late in the first quarter put the Wolfpack in Georgia Tech territory and set it up for its first touchdown of the game.
Grade: B+
Offensive line
The offensive line performance was a big improvement over last week. After allowing six sacks a week ago, the Wolfpack only allowed two sacks and four quarterback hurries against Georgia Tech. One sack was hardly the offensive line’s fault as Hockman was forced to hold the ball on a third-and-long. Overall, the offensive line was effective enough to not disrupt the Wolfpack’s gameplan.
Grade B+