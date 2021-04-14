After coming back from a visit to Charlottesville, Virginia to play against UVA, the NC State women’s golf team has now finished its regular season. The team will now set its sights on the ACC Championships, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and a chance at going to the NCAA Regionals.
The first round of stroke play will begin Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m., with a second round of stroke play later that day. A third and final round of stroke play at 9 a.m. will be all the action Friday, April 16, before scores are announced.
The top four teams will get a chance to play in the semifinals, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17. From there, the top two teams will contest the ACC crown at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 18.
NC State will face several ranked teams from across the ACC when it makes the trip to Greensboro, such as No. 5 Florida State, No. 12 Virginia and No. 17 Virginia Tech, but the toughest opponents the Wolfpack will face will be in-state rivals Duke and Wake Forest.
While Florida State boasts the likes of Beatrice Wallin and Charlotte Heath, and Miami has the services of Nataliya Guseva, it’s Wake Forest who is the defending ACC champion and Duke the defending national champion. The schools are two of the top three schools in the country, and both met in the NCAA finals in 2019, with the Blue Devils beating the Demon Deacons 3-2 in match play.
People who want to watch the Wolfpack compete against the ACC’s best will be able to do so, as spectators with masks will be allowed at the event. Those who can’t be there will still be able to catch some of the action: Finals match play Sunday, April 18 will be broadcast via ACCNX.