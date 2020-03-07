The NC State softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Notre Dame on a beautiful, yet cold, Saturday afternoon at Dail Softball Stadium as part of its first ACC series. These two games are a part of a three-game series for the weekend.
The Wolfpack (16-6, 2-0 ACC) had not beat the Fighting Irish (12-7, 2-3 ACC) in a series since 2015. In 2015, the Pack swept Notre Dame and will be looking to do the same thing with a win Sunday.
“It was definitely a great way to open up the first day of ACC play,” said head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift. “...We’re expecting to come out here tomorrow and clean-sweep it.”
In the first game, junior left fielder Sam Russ singled up the middle for the first hit of the day in the first inning. She was followed in the lineup by senior right fielder Tatyana Forbes, who walked and then a double steal advanced the runners to second and third base.
With one out, senior center fielder Angie Rizzi came up to the plate, and with a 2-2 count, she ripped a three-run homer.
“That’s what the game plan was,” Rizzi said. “If a couple of us put in one good swing every day then it is going to win us the game.”
Then, sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester went to work, only allowing two hits and striking out six. Her troubles were allowing four walks and a home run, but Nester’s quick work got her a ninth win, bringing her record to 9-4.
The Pack defense stranded a total of four Notre Dame runners and came away with the win for the first game, 3-2.
After the close finish in game one, the Pack had to turn around and face the Irish for the second game of the doubleheader. Just like the first game, Rizzi hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning to get things going for the Wolfpack, this time bringing in just Forbes on the two-run shot.
That would not be the only bomb of the game as junior catcher Sam Sack hit another two-run dinger in the second inning, bringing in senior right fielder Brigette Nordberg to make the score 4-0.
The Wolfpack tacked on another run in the third inning as Nordberg hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Forbes, pushing the lead to 5-0. The Irish made a comeback effort over the next few innings, hitting a solo home run in the top of the fourth and an RBI single in the top of the fifth to make the score 5-2.
During Notre Dame’s effort in the fifth inning, freshman pitcher Sam Gress kept a runner on second and got the second out of the inning. She followed that up with her only strikeout to end the inning. This win marks her second win of the season and brings her record to 2-0.
Things got very interesting in the sixth as the Irish scored off a single, making the score 5-3 with a runner on third and the tying run at the plate. With one out, Forbes caught a fly ball in right field to get the second out, then made a throw straight to home plate as the runner on third tagged up and tried to score. A great throw by Forbes and a tag that was just in time by Sack got the last out and secured the series win for the Wolfpack.
“You never know, it could be the first swing of the first inning that wins a game,” Patrick-Swift said. “Obviously, we’re trying to score every inning. We did a good job of that early… No lead is too comfortable, but we were playing well and our pitchers were throwing well, and I think that gave confidence from top to bottom.”
After clinching the series win, the Pack will look to make it a series sweep Sunday. The Pack and Irish will meet back in Dail Softball Stadium at noon to close out the series.