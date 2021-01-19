NC State women’s basketball game against Florida State, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, has been postponed due to the Wolfpack still being in the ACC’s COVID-19 protocols, NC State Athletics announced on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
This is the fifth game in a row to be postponed.
Games postponed
At Virginia Tech (Jan. 7)
At Wake Forest (Jan. 10)
Vs. Virginia (Jan. 14)
At Louisville (Jan. 17)
At Florida State (Jan. 21)
The next game on the schedule for the Wolfpack is on Jan. 24, a matchup with Virginia Tech. Then, it is scheduled to travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to face the Hokies again on Jan. 28, a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 7.