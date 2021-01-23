Freshman Alexis Galarneau backhands his opponent's return in a match against Miami University at J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center on April 14, 2017. In a double match along with Michael Ogden, the score ended with 6-2 win. In a single match against Christian Langmo, the score ended with 6-4, 6-1. The Wolfpack won the match against Miami University 5-2.