After reaching a program-high No. 7 ranking nationally last year, NC State rifle looked to carry over last season’s success with a win over rifle powerhouse Navy. The Wolfpack almost pulled it off, but it’ll have to wait another week for its first win of the season as it lost to the Midshipmen 4670-4665.
Early on, it looked like NC State might be able to pull off the upset against the service academy with a narrow victory in the smallbore 2312-2310, the Pack’s highest score in the smallbore since November of 2018.
Sophomore Addy Burrow made a considerable jump from her freshman year, recording a 584 in the smallbore, five points higher than her previous career high and the highest score of the meet. Also improving on an already impressive freshman year was sophomore and NCAA Championships participant Makenzie Sheffield, who shot a 582.
But the Navy Midshipmen would not go away. Despite trying a career-high 593 from Burrow and an impressive 589 from redshirt freshman Travis Stockton, who made his collegiate debut along with freshmen Ben Salas, Lauren Crossley and Katie Torrance, Navy would bridge the gap and then go over it, beating NC State 2360-2353 in the air rifle, enough to secure the win.
Despite the loss, the Wolfpack can still hold its head up high. It was a much improved effort from State’s last meet against Navy, a 4649-4621 defeat. The 4665 was also the second-highest score the Wolfpack have recorded in the month of October, and it’ll look to improve that score with so much of the season still in play.
With career performances in both the smallbore and air rifle, Burrow scored a 1177 composite score, the highest of her collegiate career and good for second overall in the meet.
NC State rifle will look for better luck in their next meet against North Georgia, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11.