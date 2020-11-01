In its final two matches of the season, the No. 8 NC State rifle team fell 4709-4656 to No. 3 Kentucky on Saturday and 4671-4647 to No. 11 Murray State on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. The Pack finishes the season with a record of 1-3.
Against Kentucky, NC State fell 2340-2314 in the smallbore competition and 2369-2342 in the airbore competition. The 2314 small bore score is tied for 10th-highest score in program history.
The Wildcats were competing in their first in-person match of the season against the Wolfpack. There is no shame in falling to Kentucky for NC State as the Wildcats are not far removed from winning the NCAA championship in 2018.
On Sunday against Murray State, sophomore Addy Burrow led NC State with an 1172 aggregate score, a duplicate of her score against Kentucky which was good for third place in both competitions. She has now scored above 1170 in each match of the season.
Redshirt freshman Travis Stockton recorded a career high score of 590 in the air rifle competition against Murray State, finishing tied for third with Burrow.
The losses this weekend continue a history of struggles against Kentucky and Murray State for the Wolfpack. NC State is now 0-3 all time against Murray State and 1-8 all time against Kentucky.
NC State is now done with competition for the fall.