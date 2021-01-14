North Carolina FC announced on Thursday, Jan. 14 it has parted ways with head coach Dave Sarachan.
[NEWS] North Carolina FC Announces Departure of Head Coach Dave SarachanRead | https://t.co/HL35xOcP6j pic.twitter.com/cNpM2pJ1zr— North Carolina FC (@NorthCarolinaFC) January 14, 2021
Sarachan was named NCFC head coach in Dec. 2018, and during his two-year tenure, NCFC went 22W-9D-18L in the USL Championship. Under the former USMNT manager, the club made it to the playoffs in 2019 but fell short in 2020, going 6W-1D-8L in the truncated season.
The announcement comes just four days after the club announced it would be making the move down to USL League One.