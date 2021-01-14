Austin da Luz & Dave Sarachan Celebrate

NCFC midfielder Austin da Luz celebrates his goal with head coach Dave Sarachan against Bethlehem Steel FC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

 David Tracey

North Carolina FC announced on Thursday, Jan. 14 it has parted ways with head coach Dave Sarachan.

Sarachan was named NCFC head coach in Dec. 2018, and during his two-year tenure, NCFC went 22W-9D-18L in the USL Championship. Under the former USMNT manager, the club made it to the playoffs in 2019 but fell short in 2020, going 6W-1D-8L in the truncated season.

The announcement comes just four days after the club announced it would be making the move down to USL League One.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

I'm Nicholas Schnittker, one of the two assistant sports editors for Technician. I'm in the class of 2022 and am currently majoring in communication and minoring in journalism. I have been at Technician since August 2018 and an editor since May 2019.