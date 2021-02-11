The NC State softball team will begin its 2021 campaign against the Longwood Lancers this weekend at Dail Softball Stadium. The Saturday season opener will be followed by a doubleheader Sunday, Feb. 14 to round out the series, as softball season gets into full swing.
The Lancers have retained most of their top batters from last season, and chief among them is utility fielder Sydney Jacobsen. Jacobsen led Longwood in a bevy of batting categories a year ago, including doubles, triples and slugging percentage. Stopping her from clobbering the ball will be paramount to the Wolfpack’s success on the field.
Other notable returnees for the Lancers are shortstop/outfielder Lauren Taylor and shortstop/third baseman Mason Basdikis. Taylor was the team leader in on-base percentage in 2020 by way of 11 walks, a category in which she also led the team. Taylor also combined with Basdikis for almost half of the Lancer’s total stolen-base production, as they swiped five and eight bags, respectively, without ever being caught. It will be important for the Pack to keep these two speed demons in check.
Despite a veteran-heavy lineup, Longwood will be looking to improve on its overall hitting as this 2021 gets underway. The Lancers only knocked five balls over the fence over the course of 21 games last season and slugged an underwhelming .326 as a team. The Wolfpack contrasts significantly with its weekend opponent in this regard, as it homered over six times as often as Longwood did last season, so this power differential will play a huge role.
The Lancers will also be looking to turn its luck around on hitting for contact, as one-third of the team’s starters batted below the Mendoza Line last year. Longwood also often failed to put the bat on the ball at all a season ago, striking out over twice as often as it walked. The Pack will hope to continue that theme, as its pitching staff boasted a .204 opposing batting average last season.
Speaking of pitchers, right-handed pitcher Sydney Backstrom will try and improve upon her numbers for the Lancers in her senior year. In 2020, she matched the overall NC State pitching staff in opposing batting average at .204 and posted an ERA under 2.00. As she faces a Wolfpack lineup that put up a combined OPS of almost 1.000 last year, Backstrom will have her work cut out for her when she enters the pitching circle.
Outside of Backstrom, Longwood pitchers will be looking to find success rather than build upon it. Backstrom was the lone bright spot in an abysmal 2020 by Lancers pitchers, as right-hander Arleigh Wood and southpaw Angelina Sherba accounted for over 70% of earned runs surrendered last season. Freshman pitcher Maison Myers may also provide a much-needed boost to the Lancers’ pitching performance.
When the Wolfpack takes on Longwood this weekend, it will be NC State looking to build upon last season’s 19-6 start and Longwood looking to finish above .500 after an 10-11 2020 season that included an 0-6 away record.
The weekend series will start Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Sunday at noon and 2 p.m. All three games will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra and follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates.