The No. 8 Wolfpack women’s basketball team is slated to host Coastal Carolina this upcoming Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. NC State (3-0) is still undefeated in 2020, which includes a recent upset win over No 1. South Carolina down in Columbia.
.@PackWomensBball's Kayla Jones: 3pt w/ 27 seconds left to go up 5 pointsJones: “We can compete with the best of the best… We play to make ourselves better, and we know we are playing for something bigger each and every game we play.”📝 @TristanRTuckerhttps://t.co/J6HewMomcR— Technician Sports (@TechSports) December 4, 2020
This will only be the second game for Coastal Carolina (1-0) this season as its first matchup against USC Aiken was canceled. The Chanticleers last defeated South Carolina State in an 88-56 win at home back on Nov. 28 and haven’t played since.
Through one game, junior forward Aja Blount leads Coastal Carolina in both points and rebounds, scoring 17 and recording eight rebounds in the first game against South Carolina State. She was ranked second on the team last year in points, averaging 15 per game.
Right behind her this season is junior guard Tyra Brown with 15 points of her own and a team-high seven assists. She is also 3-4 from 3-point territory and has yet to miss a free throw.
Throughout last year, the Chanticleers averaged 17.2 points per game more than their opponents. Their first game this year was no exception with a 32-point margin win over the Bulldogs.
The Wolfpack is no stranger to big wins either, especially as it defeated the first two teams it played this season by over 25 points each.
NC State has four players averaging 12 points or more per game, including junior center Elissa Cunane, who put up 14 against South Carolina, and senior forward Kayla Jones, who recorded 16 against the Gamecocks. Jones also averages the most rebounds on the team with 8.3 per game.
Senior szn is here, and @Kayla25Jones isn't messing around.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/zaQ0XfLIRH— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 30, 2020
The defense for the Wolfpack has also stayed strong in the first three games of the season, even in what was a sloppy first half against South Carolina, with season totals of 25 steals and 38 turnovers.
While the Pack certainly has the momentum leading into this matchup, it shouldn’t be treated as an easy layup. Losing focus could easily result in a loss here, but head coach Wes Moore has had his team ready to go so far this season, so this one shouldn’t be any different.
Although fans still aren’t allowed into the arena, the game will be aired on ACCNX and @TechSports on Twitter will be providing live updates.