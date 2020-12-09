The NC State men’s basketball team has paused team-related activities following two positive COVID-19 tests within its traveling party, according to a release from NC State Athletics on Wednesday morning.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority," NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in the release. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward."
Due to the positive test results, the Dec. 12 game against FAU will not be played. Two other games were previously put on hold, with the team’s Dec. 5 game against UConn being canceled following the initial positive test and the Dec. 9 Michigan game being postponed on Dec. 7.
"This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program," head coach Kevin Keatts said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately."
According to the release, it is not certain how the pause in activities will impact games beyond the Dec. 12 FAU game.
There are an additional three games on the schedule for men’s basketball within the next two weeks: Dec. 16 at Louisville, Dec. 19 vs Campbell and Dec. 22 vs. UNC-Chapel Hill.