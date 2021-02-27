The ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships were held Thursday, Feb. 25, to Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex. The NC State women’s team placed eighth overall out of 15 teams with 43 points, while the men’s team tied for 11th overall with Georgia Tech with 25 points.
Highlights from the Pack in women’s running events came in the mile race and the 3000-meter race.
Graduate student Elly Henes came in first place in the 3000-meter with a 9:00.53, earning her a personal best, as well as beating the previous meet and facility records. Junior Savannah Shaw also earned a personal best, coming in sixth place with a 9:16.65. Freshman Katelyn Tuohy came in ninth place with a 9:20.57.
In the mile race, redshirt senior Anna Vess earned a personal best with a 4:44.22 and third place, with junior Sarah LaTour also earning a personal best with a 4:46.95 and sixth place. Sophomore Sam Bush came ninth with a 4:53.03.
The Pack distance medley relay team of Bush, Henes, senior Alexis Postell and Vess, recorded a season-best time of 11:07.64, earning first place in the event.
Also of note is sophomore Akira Rhodes placing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.24, and freshman Gionna Quarzo placing 10th in the 5000-meter race with a time of 16:35.08.
In the women’s field events, senior Michelle Cobb came in third in the triple jump with 13.07 meters.
Redshirt junior Mikieja Covington competed in the women’s pentathlon, coming fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.68 and coming ninth in the shot put with a distance of 10.82 meters.
In the men’s running events, freshman Ian Harrison came in 11th in the 3000-meter race with a personal-best time of 8:10.23. Sophomore Joshua Brockman earned a personal best and third place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.81, while junior Cameron Murrary came in fifth with a time of 7.91.
Senior Von Douglas came in fourth with 7.59 meters in the long jump. Sophomore Chris Alexander came in third with 15.69 meters in the triple jump.
Next up for these teams is the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.