NC State baseball’s undefeated start came to an end this weekend when the Pack visited the No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers, bringing its season record to 13-2. Here are some important numbers from the series:
11 — Runs given up by the Wolfpack within the first three innings over all three games. This total accounted for over half of the total runs allowed for NC State during the series, as the Pack surrendered 19 runs against the Cavaliers.
36 — NC State runners left on base throughout the series, including a total of 17 in just the series opener, which the Pack lost 7-3. These stranded base runners certainly would have made a difference if some had reached home, as this total of 36 is over five times NC State’s total run margin over the course of the series, which was just seven.
12 — Extra-base hits allowed by the Pack against Virginia. This tally caused a significant increase in NC State’s seasonal total of extra base hits allowed, which went from 20 to 32.
25 — Percentage of Wolfpack plate appearances which resulted in strikeouts during this series. NC State’s seasonal strikeout total jumped from 98 to 130 due to its 32 strikeouts over the course of the series.
1.000 — Winning percentage for junior starting pitcher Nick Swiney. Swiney notched his fourth win of the season in game two against Virginia, where he logged five strikeouts, two walks and two earned runs over seven innings pitched.
1.48 — The Pack’s total WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) during the series. This stat helps quantify how many baserunners NC State allowed in each inning. This WHIP is a far cry from the 0.98 which the Pack had previously held in its season WHIP prior to the series.
2 — Losses for the Wolfpack this season. NC State suffered its first two losses of the season in this series, but still retains its undefeated record at home, which sits at 9-0.