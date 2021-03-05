In its first night game of the season, the NC State softball team defeated Georgia Tech 7-4 to improve its overall record to 9-2 and ACC record to 5-2.
A solo shot followed by a two-run home run did some damage early for the Yellow Jackets (5-10, 0-6 ACC), knocking redshirt senior starting pitcher Abby Trahan (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 K) out after only one-third of an inning.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester (6.2 IP, 4 H, 8 K) came in for Trahan, getting the Wolfpack out of the inning, but the damage was done and the Pack had some ground to make up.
Despite coming in as a relief pitcher with one out in the first, Nester pitched a gem, allowing only one unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Entering in a crucial moment to stop Georgia Tech’s offense, Nester was able to pick up the much-needed two outs and change the momentum of the game.
“Yeah, it’s one of those things where Abby was getting hit around so you know, it’s just they were on her and so you have to have a quick hook,” said head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift. “You can’t get down too many runs, put your offense behind the eight ball so to speak… They were just hitting her so we had to make a change and felt good about it.”
The score wasn’t in the Yellow Jackets’ favor for long though, as four consecutive walks brought in the first run for the Pack, followed by a wild pitch that brought in two more runs to tie the game at three. NC State took the lead with another run scored on an error, to bring the first inning to a close with a score of 4-3.
The Wolfpack defense kept the top of the second inning short with two strikeouts and a final out on a baserunning error, but a single followed by a home run from redshirt senior center fielder Angie Rizzi (2-2, 2 RBI, HR) in the bottom of the inning extended the Pack lead by two runs.
“I was just thinking to extend the lead and to get off that tie spot and I went up there and I took my swing,” Rizzi said. “The worst I can do is strike out with my swing. But I trusted the process, I trusted my swing and I just hacked.”
Nester pitched herself into a bit of a jam late in the top of the third thanks to two singles and a walk that loaded the bases. The Yellow Jackets were able to score a run off an error committed by freshman second baseman Kaylee Lambrecht, but a groundout and two strikeouts kept NC State’s lead intact. Three quick outs by Georgia Tech closed out the third inning to keep the score at 6-4.
Continuing her dominant performance of the evening, Nester was able to hold Georgia Tech from scoring in the fourth inning, and the Pack regained its three-run lead on a single from senior outfielder Tatyana Forbes (2-3, BB, RBI).
Georgia Tech threatened in the top of the fifth with two walks to start the inning, but two fly outs and a fielder’s choice kept the base runners at bay to protect the Pack’s lead. But despite a strong start in the bottom of the inning, NC State was unable to extend its lead after a double play by the Yellow Jackets.
The last two innings were uncharacteristically quiet compared to the rest of this action-packed evening. Neither team was able to cross home plate past the fourth inning and Georgia Tech was held to only one baserunner in the last two innings on a walk in the top of the seventh.
“I think our defense was huge tonight,” Patrick-Swift said. “Any time they got something going offensively, we shut it down... I think with continuing to be aggressive offensively, continuing on the mound like how we finished and just going up and continuing to be confident in our approach, you know, I think we’ll be alright.”
The Wolfpack will continue its series against Georgia Tech with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 6, with games scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ACCNX.