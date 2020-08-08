North Carolina FC remained undefeated since the restart with a 1-0 win over Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night. With the win, NCFC jumps into second place in Group G with seven points from four games, but that could change again later tonight depending on the result of the Charlotte Independence’s game against the Charleston Battery.
Since restarting play on July 17, NCFC has earned seven points from a possible nine, beating Memphis and Birmingham while battling back to earn a tough 2-2 draw in Tampa in the team’s first game of the restart. With teams playing just 16 games this season and just two teams from each group making the playoffs, any dropped points could be the difference between making the playoffs and ending up on the outside looking in.
Left back Akeem Ward scored the game’s lone goal in the 38th minute with an excellent first-time curling effort from the edge of the box. Fellow NCFC newcomer Pecka got the assist on the goal with the Brazilian holding midfielder playing a series of give-and-gos with Dre Fortune in the buildup.
Ward’s 38th-minute strike was his first professional goal in just his third game in an NCFC shirt. Since making his debut for the club in its first game after the break, Ward has looked very reliable down the left side, both offensively and defensively.
NCFC’s next game will see it return to Sahlen’s Stadium for a second home game in a row against Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, Aug. 15. NCFC previously beat Birmingham 1-0 on Aug. 1.