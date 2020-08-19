The next time the Pack hits the trails, whenever that will be, it will look different than any year before. Adding seven new athletes to the roster, the women’s cross country team will be a force to be reckoned with, with this unique recruiting class.
Claire Walters
From Manlius, New York, Walters is a top recruit for her class, with top-five finishes the past three years at the Nike Cross Nationals, finishing fourth most recently. Walters was a large contributor to helping her team win three Nike Cross National titles, and is predicted to have the same impact here at NC State.
Katelyn Tuohy
From Stony Point, New York, Tuohy stands as the most anticipated newcomer joining the Wolfpack, coming in as the top-ranked distance runner in the nation. She has been named “Runner of the Decade” as well as “Gatorade Athlete of the Year,” in addition to being the one athlete to win the Nike Cross Nationals three times in a row. Tuohy is expected to change the whole dynamic of the team, and give the Pack a chance at a national title.
Hannah Steelman
A transfer from Wofford College, she will be finishing her senior year with the Wolfpack. Steelman has previously been named an NCAA All-American as well as a Track Performer of the Year for the Southern Conference. With strong finishes in NCAA championships, Steelman will not only bring something new, but will also bring some experience to the Pack this upcoming season.
Marlee Starliper
A native of Wellsville, Pennsylvania, Starliper will be joining the Wolfpack as another highly anticipated recruit for the 2020 class. Ranked fourth in the nation by Milesplit, she is a three-time Foot Locker Nationals qualifier, and finished as runner-up in 2019. Starliper also was the Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania for three consecutive years. Expected to be a standout on the team, Starliper will also bring lots of talent to Raleigh and the chance of a national title as well.
Jenna Schulz
Coming from Liverpool, New York, Schulz is a three-time qualifier for the Nike Cross Nationals, with strong performances that named her a two-time All-American there. A strong distance runner, Schulz will bring competitiveness as well as talent, only adding to the threat of the roster.
Gionna Quarzo
From Brownsville, Pennsylvania, Quarzo is a PIAA Class AA champion for the 3,200m in 2019. A strong distance runner, Quarzo will also help provide depth and contribute to the talent of this season’s team.
Alyssa Hendrix
A runner from Riverview, Florida, Hendrix stands as the 2019 Florida’s Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year for 2019. Hendrix is also a three-time Foot Locker Nationals qualifier as well as a Foot Locker All-American, in addition to the 2019 FHSAA 4A State Champion in the 1,600m and the 3,200m. Hendrix’s competitive nature and experience will fit in perfectly with the new dynamic of this team.
With six newcomers and one transfer, Wolfpack fans are in for a treat with this team of talent. Unlike any recruiting class before, this group will put NC State in the running for any meet or championship they attend. Whether it is this fall or at some later date, this team will definitely be one to keep an eye out for.