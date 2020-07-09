On Thursday morning, the ACC released a statement announcing that the start of all fall olympic sports competitions would be delayed until at least September 1.
The delay pushes back the start of all exhibition and nonconference games for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors with the hopes of allowing “each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.”
The ACC also stated in the statement that institutions “will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season,” and that each school will determine the rescheduling of any competitions impacted by this delay.