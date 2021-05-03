On Tuesday, May 4, the NC State baseball team will host the Elon Phoenix for its second to last midweek game of the regular season.
The Wolfpack (22-14, 14-13 ACC) took home the series over Wake Forest this past weekend, winning two of three. After taking the series 15-8 on Sunday against the Demon Deacons, the Pack looks to add a nonconference win to its record.
NC State had a total of 11 home runs over the weekend, continuing to dominate offensively during ACC play.
NC State and Elon last met March 26, 2019, where the Pack defeated the Phoenix 21-2. Overall, NC State is 21-7 against the in-state opponent.
Elon (16-18) has struggled so far, dropping multiple series throughout its season. The Phoenix haven’t performed as well as they might have expected, especially on the road, going 3-10 in away games.
The Phoenix are led by redshirt freshman outfielder Alex Iadisernia who leads the team in batting average (.371), runs scored (30) and hits (49). Iadisernia also leads the team in home runs with 9. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Tyler Cranston and freshman outfielder Justin Cassella also have batting averages over .300.
Currently, the Phoenix have six players with an ERA under 4.00 which could pose a challenge for the Pack.
As for NC State’s pitching staff, head coach Elliott Avent seems to have found a working combination in recent weeks with a couple of his starters. This will provide the needed defense for the Pack to overtake the Phoenix.
With both teams headed into the week coming off a series win, this matchup could prove to be exciting.
The matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. and will take place at Doak Field in Raleigh. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.