The NC State women’s basketball team is a champion at last, defeating Florida State 71-66 to take the ACC Tournament crown. The Wolfpack will get a chance at another trophy, as it gets some rest before entering the NCAA Tournament. Here are some interesting numbers from the Pack’s memorable run, including some that could be indicative of what is to come in the NCAA Tourney.
44 — 3-point shooting percentage across the Wolfpack’s final two games. After shooting a rough 4 for 21 in its quarterfinal matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, NC State was able to make 20 3-pointers in its final two games. Consistency in this regard is mandatory for any success in the next level.
32 — Offensive rebounds hauled in by the Pack. Being able to get second-chance opportunities make or break tournament teams, and the Wolfpack was able to dominate the glass. Its most impressive rebounding performance came in the semifinal win over Boston College, when the team grabbed up 12 offensive boards, leading to 14 second-chance points. If the team can keep this up in the NCAA Tournament, it should have no problem making a run to the Elite Eight, and potentially, the Final Four.
50 — Points scored by senior guard Aislinn Konig in the tournament. Konig made eight 3-pointers en route to winning ACC Tournament MVP, and completely took over the Wolfpack offense whenever she was on the court.
145 — Minutes played by NC State freshmen. This championship run would not have been possible if not for the contributions of this year’s freshmen class. Freshmen wing Jakia Brown-Turner, forward Jada Boyd and center Camille Hobby each had their moments, with Brown-Turner putting up 14 points in the title game, and Boyd putting up 26 points in 44 minutes through the tourney.
35 — Total turnovers in the tournament. After struggling in this area to close the regular season, especially in losses to Duke and Georgia Tech, the Pack was able to overcome this weakness and it led to a much better offensive showing.
26.6 — Minutes averaged by sophomore center Elissa Cunane. One of the stars of the team, Cunane played under her season average, with the team still being to dominate in minutes without her presence, due in part to the dominance of Boyd. With Cunane being well-rested, head coach Wes Moore can turn to Cunane for heavy lifting in the NCAA Tournament.
26 — Consecutive games won by South Carolina, the powerhouse projected to be in NC State’s bracket. With the ACC Tourney championship, the Wolfpack gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, not that that was ever in doubt, and according to ESPN’s bracketology, NC State is projected to finish as No. 2 seed, putting them in the path of the Gamecocks. South Carolina is the only projected No. 1 seed with just one loss.