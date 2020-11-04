The NC State men’s soccer team will host No. 2 Wake Forest for its last game of the season Saturday, Nov. 7. The Wolfpack is coming off its best result of the season, a 0-0 draw against then-No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill.
Saturday will also be senior night for NC State. The team will want to send its seniors out with a bang, including defender and captain of the team, David Norris.
Saturday is 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 for this 🐺🐺 captain!In his four-year career, @David_Norris14 has helped our team achieve:• 3️⃣ NCAA Tournament berths• 4️⃣ victories over top-five opponents• Our best ACC finish since 2005#GoPack pic.twitter.com/Qoz3DDIe3G— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) November 4, 2020
If NC State wants to avoid the dreaded winless season, it will have to play its best game of the year. The Wolfpack and the Demon Deacons met earlier this season on Oct. 3 in Winston Salem, where NC State was blown out 4-1. Currently, Wake Forest is riding a three-game win streak.
Wake Forest has a high powered attack that averages 2.29 goals a game. Sophomore Calvin Harris and junior Kyle Halcomb each have four goals on the year, leading the team for the Demon Deacons. Senior Machop Col and sophomore David Wrona have also been threats around the net, scoring three goals each so far.
Scoring goals is something NC State has struggled with in this COVID-19 shortened season, scoring a total of three goals in six games. Junior forwards Kuda Muskwe and Ivy Brisma will need to impose their will against the Demon Deacons defense if the Pack wants to keep up with Wake Forest.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Leon Krapf will likely need to have another great game in goal to give NC State a chance. In six games started, he has made 16 saves. Krapf and the NC State defense should be feeling confident after earning their first clean sheet of the year against North Carolina.
In goal for the Demon Deacons is redshirt junior Andrew Pannennberg. In seven starts, he has made 19 saves and is allowing only 0.77 goals a game. This includes three clean sheets, including a 2-0 win against Clemson in its last outing.
The match will begin Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. from Dail Soccer Field and will be televised on Regional Sports Networks.