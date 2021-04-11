The NC State women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, April 11 in Pineville, North Carolina.
A scoreless first half saw the Wolfpack (4-3-1) outshoot the Bulldogs (5-7-3) 7-4 with two of NC State’s shots testing the keeper compared to just one for Georgia but the Pack couldn’t capitalize on its shooting advantage and the Bulldogs grabbed a goal early in the second half.
In the 53rd minute, Georgia’s Dani Murguia grabbed the game’s only goal from the top of the box.
Both teams recorded three shots in the second half but the Pack was unable to find an equalizer, dropping its third game in a row.
The Wolfpack will be back in action on Saturday, April 17 for its last game of the spring season, taking on Boston College at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Pack will then find out on Monday, April 19 if it made the tournament.