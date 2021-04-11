WSoccervsUNCG_JohnsonFight_SC.jpg

Senior midfielder Mikhail Johnson fights to get to the ball during the game versus UNCG on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Dail Soccer Stadium. The Wolfpack tied the Spartans 0-0 following two overtime periods.

 Sarah Cochran

The NC State women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, April 11 in Pineville, North Carolina.

A scoreless first half saw the Wolfpack (4-3-1) outshoot the Bulldogs (5-7-3) 7-4 with two of NC State’s shots testing the keeper compared to just one for Georgia but the Pack couldn’t capitalize on its shooting advantage and the Bulldogs grabbed a goal early in the second half.

In the 53rd minute, Georgia’s Dani Murguia grabbed the game’s only goal from the top of the box.

Both teams recorded three shots in the second half but the Pack was unable to find an equalizer, dropping its third game in a row.

The Wolfpack will be back in action on Saturday, April 17 for its last game of the spring season, taking on Boston College at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Pack will then find out on Monday, April 19 if it made the tournament.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

I'm Nicholas Schnittker, one of the two assistant sports editors for Technician. I'm in the class of 2022 and am currently majoring in communication and minoring in journalism. I have been at Technician since August 2018 and an editor since May 2019.