In a press release on Nov. 24, the ACC announced that the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has been moved from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. to the Greensboro Coliseum for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in the release. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”
The men’s tournament is scheduled for March 9-13, just days after the women’s tournament from March 3-7, which is also being hosted in Greensboro. Washington, D.C. will now host the 2024 tournament after it travels to Brooklyn, New York in 2022 and back to Greensboro in 2023.
With the announcement, the conference also finalized plans for the other winter sports. Most notably, NC State will host the 2021 ACC Wrestling Championship on Feb. 28.
Other relevant sports, locations and dates include:
Women’s swimming and diving - Greensboro Aquatic Center (Feb. 17-21)
Men’s swimming and diving - Greensboro Aquatic Center (Feb. 24-27)
Indoor track and field - Clemson (Feb. 25-27)