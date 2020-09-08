NC State currently has three former players in the MLB, and due to injuries and others returning from injury, only Trea Turner is starting in The Show. However, with the Nationals so far behind in the standings with the shortened season, Andrew Knizner and Carlos Rodon are the ones on teams that could make the playoffs.
Trea Turner, Shortstop, Washington Nationals
The month of August was very good to star shortstop Trea Turner. Although, very good might be an understatement, as he hit .408, 0.39 higher than anyone else during the month. He hasn’t slowed down much either, hitting .303 in eight games in September.
Highlight of the week comes back on Sept. 3 while playing the Phillies in Philadelphia. Turner hit a ball deep to right-center field and started jogging to first base, but it was the deepest part of the park, and it went off the top of the wall. Fortunately for Turner, the ball kicked off hard into center field, and with his speed there was no way the left fielder would get to it in time. The inside-the-park home run scored two runs and the Nationals tied the game in the third inning.
Yes, it’s a short season and some people might have asterisks on the accolades this year, but Turner is a legit MVP contender two-thirds of the way through the season. The former NC State shortstop had his career-long 16-game hitting streak ended last Tuesday night, tying the record with Jimmy Brown back in 1940 for longest streak by a former NC State player, according to Pack Pride’s Alec Sawyer. Turner slashed .507/.548/.851 with four home runs and 12 RBIs during the streak.
Turner’s current MLB statistical rankings (before 9/8 games)
T-4th in runs scored (34)
1st in hits (59)
T-3rd in triples (3)
1st in batting average (.362)
9th in OBP (.413)
9th in SLG (.626)
5th in OPS (1.039)
What I’m trying to say is: Trea Turner eats baseballs for breakfast, especially breaking balls. (Link Bryan’s Commentary)
He’s having the best season of his career by far, but with the Nationals not having a great season, he falls behind the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. for National League (NL) MVP. The Nationals sit in last place in the NL East, 8.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, and five games behind the Miami Marlins for the second wild card spot.
Andrew Knizner, Catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Back in August, Cardinals all-star starting catcher Yadier Molina tested positive for COVID-19, allowing Knizner the opportunity to start every day for six games. Knizner went 2 for 13 with two RBIs before Molina came back. Since then, he got one hitless at-bat on Aug. 28 and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored on Sept. 1.
Unfortunately for Knizner, catcher Matt Wieters came back from the 10-day injured list on Sept. 4 and Knizner was optioned back to training. He would certainly come back if Wieters or Molina go down again, and both have had their fair share of problems in their careers.
“Well, [Knizner] got a chance to play early on, but yeah, [Molina] got back and he’s the center of our universe behind the plate,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told MLB.com’s Anne Rogers. “[Wieters is] back. Good presence, has still been available to be a good steward for the guys, and he’s a strong guy in our clubhouse. Now he’s officially back on the field, and we’ll go from there.”
Carlos Rodon, Pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Poor Carlos Rodon has been unable to stay healthy, starting just seven games last year and only two so far this year. Again, he is struggling to return from a lingering shoulder injury since his last start on Aug. 3, when he made it through two innings before leaving the game.
According to CBS Sports, Rodon was supposed to throw a bullpen last Friday, Sept. 4, but was experiencing shoulder discomfort; however, he did throw 60 pitches on Sunday, Aug. 30.
It is still unsure when he will return, but it sounds like he is getting closer to a return to the mound, which would be huge for the White Sox. The team sits tied for first in the AL Central with Cleveland, and while Chicago is sixth in the MLB in team ERA, a return from Rodon would provide a lot of depth for the final stretch.