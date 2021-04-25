The No. 4 NC State women’s tennis team was eliminated from the ACC Championships in its first match after a 4-3 loss against No. 16 Georgia Tech on April 23. The Pack earned a pair of byes as the 3-seed to send it straight to the quarterfinals. The Yellow Jackets beat Virginia Tech in the second round to set up the matchup.
As the Wolfpack often did this season, it started off strong in doubles play to nab the first point of the match. The two teams split the first two matches, with No. 11 fifth-year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith losing 2-6 and No. 4 senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami winning 6-2. With the team point coming down to the final doubles match, the No. 73 duo of freshmen Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli came up clutch for the Pack, winning by a comfortable 6-3 scoreline to give the Wolfpack the early 1-0 lead.
The early advantage wasn’t enough to overcome NC State’s singles play. Reami claimed the first match of singles play, winning 6-1, 6-2, but after Reami’s victory, the Wolfpack dropped four of the remaining five singles matches. No. 103 Rencheli and No. 5 Rogers both lost in straight sets to surrender the Wolfpacks lead and tie the match at 2-2. Daniel was the next member of the Wolfpack to fall, losing her match 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.
With the Wolfpack down 3-2, it would need to take the final two matches to claim victory. Ultimately NC State wasn’t able to stop Georgia Tech’s comeback as the Yellow Jackets also claimed the next match. Senior Lexi Keberle lost her match 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, which clinched the loss for NC State.
Next up for the Wolfpack is more postseason action. NC State must wait until the NCAA tournament selection show, which is set to air on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on May 3, for its next matchup.