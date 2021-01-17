After opening up the 2021 season last weekend, NC State women's tennis was back in action with three matches this weekend at the UNC Invitational. While this event doesn’t count against the teams overall record, the matches still count towards the player's individual records.
This fact wasn’t lost on fifth-year Anna Rogers as she became the first player in program history to win 100 matches in doubles and singles Sunday afternoon.
Anna Rogers = 💯 career singles Ws! First player in program history to reach the century mark in singles AND doubles 👏 pic.twitter.com/6U8Cx8PwDZ— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 17, 2021
NC State opened up the weekend against No. 1 UNC Friday evening. The two teams matched up for eight doubles sets which the Pack finished going 5-3. The No. 2-ranked duo of Rogers and junior Alana Smith came away with two wins over the No. 15- and No. 45-ranked doubles teams in the country. The Wolfpack duo of senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Remi, which is ranked No. 16 in the nation, went 1-1 in its matchups. Daniel and Remi won their first matchup but lost to the No. 3-ranked doubles pair in their second matchup.
The Pack finished its singles matches with a record of 5-4. Rogers played the only three-set match of the day when she gutted out a victory in her only singles matchup 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
For its second matchup of the weekend, the Wolfpack took on No. 6 Duke. The Pack didn’t fare quite as well, going 3-4 in doubles play. Rogers and Smith had a disappointing performance. The pair came away with two losses, both against unranked opponents, while Daniel and Reami were able to come away with two wins, both against ranked opponents.
NC State fared slightly better in its singles matchups, going 4-3. Smith and Rogers both won matches over ranked opponents. Sophomore Lana Mavor and senior Lexi Kerble both clinched three-set wins.
To wrap up the weekend, the Wolfpack headed home to take on No. 10 Virginia. The Pack started its final matchup of the weekend strong as it went 5-1 in its six doubles matches. Smith and Rogers got back in winning form with two victories, one over the No. 31-ranked doubles pair. Daniel and Remi also picked up a pair of wins, one coming against the same ranked pair. This left each of the top two pairs for the Wolfpack with three doubles victories over ranked opponents for the weekend.
The Wolfpack went 4-1 in singles play with four exciting victories. Kerble, Reami and Smith came away with three-set victories, and Kerble and Smith both beat ranked opponents. Finally, Rogers came away with the biggest highlight of the weekend, continuing to rewrite the record book with her 100th-career singles victory.