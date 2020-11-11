The No. 8 NC State women’s basketball team announced its 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday morning. The Wolfpack will start its season on Nov. 25 with a home game against North Florida. The Pack’s most notable non conference game will be on Dec. 3 at No. 1 South Carolina.
Conference games will start for the Wolfpack on Dec.13 with a trip to Boston College before its ACC home opener on Dec. 17.
In total the Pack will play 20 conference games this year, two more than last season. The team will have home and away series with Boston College, Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
NC State will also play eight other ACC opponents just once this year with home games against Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame and Pitt. The Pack will have away games at Georgia Tech, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse.