WBBvsFSU_WeswithNetClose_SC_web.jpg

Head coach Wes Moore holds up a wolfie surrounded by his team after their win over the Florida State Seminoles to clinch the 2020 ACC Tournament title on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Greensboro Coliseum. The Wolfpack beat the Seminoles 71-66 to win their first ACC title since 1991.

 Sarah Cochran

The No. 8 NC State women’s basketball team announced its 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday morning. The Wolfpack will start its season on Nov. 25 with a home game against North Florida. The Pack’s most notable non conference game will be on Dec. 3 at No. 1 South Carolina.

Conference games will start for the Wolfpack on Dec.13 with a trip to Boston College before its ACC home opener on Dec. 17.

In total the Pack will play 20 conference games this year, two more than last season. The team will have home and away series with Boston College, Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. 

NC State will also play eight other ACC opponents just once this year with home games against Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame and Pitt. The Pack will have away games at Georgia Tech, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse.

Tags