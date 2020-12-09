The No. 4 NC State women’s basketball team closed off its nonconference schedule with a 76-47 win against the Elon Phoenix Wednesday night in Reynolds Coliseum. With this win, the Wolfpack continues the season with a 5-0 start as it heads into ACC play on Sunday.
Junior center Elissa Cunane was a standout for the Pack (5-0) against Elon (2-1), grabbing her first double-double of the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Cunane’s double-double was secured by halftime, as she ended the half with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“It felt good to finally get that done,” Cunane said. “But I feel like it’s also been great in these past games where I haven’t had to be the major production for the team. We’ve had people come in off the bench, and our starters have done phenomenally, so I think it’s a really big tribute to say that I haven’t had to get a double-double yet, and we’ve still been winning games. So I think that we’re really deep this year, and we have a lot of strength around me.”
Also entering double digits for the Wolfpack was sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner with 12 points and five rebounds. Brown-Turner led the Pack's third quarter with a set of 3-pointers and a basket, giving her eight points for the quarter and pushing her into double digits.
“I’m just trying to do anything that the team needs me to do and just letting the game come to me,” Brown-Turner said. “Whether I need to rebound, play defense, score or just get the team going and keeping us motivated to win every game.”
Joining Cunane and Brown-Turner in double digits was senior forward Kayla Jones, also with 12 points and five rebounds.
“She’s kind of the glue; she does all the little things, she goes and gets big rebounds,” said head coach Wes Moore. “KJ is a threat out there, she keeps the defense honest. I'm seeing a lot of praises of Kayla Jones. Her freshman year went through some growing pains, her sophomore year making the transition from single-A basketball to the ACC. Last year, she was a big part of what we were able to do, and this year, providing great leadership.”
With a 26-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, some younger players for the Pack saw some playing time and were able to get points on the board. Redshirt freshman forward Elle Sutphin saw increased playing time, putting seven points up for the Pack. Also active on the court was freshman guard Rebecca Demeke, who saw her second start of her career in this Elon matchup. With freshman guards Genesis Bryant and Dontavia Waggoner also on the court, all the freshmen on the team saw playing time in this matchup.
With a solid win against the Phoenix, the Wolfpack sees no break as it jumps straight into ACC play and travels to Boston on Sunday for a matchup with Boston College.
“I’m really excited to get into league play,” Cunane said. “The ACC is the best conference in the nation. We’re going to face really tough opponents every night. Finally getting to travel and see some familiar faces is going to be fun to play against them.”
Heading into the conference 5-0, with an impressive takedown of then-No.1 South Carolina in its resume, there is no doubt that NC State is prepared for the ACC.
“I'm glad we had the experience at South Carolina, obviously that's the caliber of play you're going to see in the ACC,” Moore said. “We are going on the road to Boston College, a team that finished fourth in the ACC and will have a lot of their players back, and I know they got beat today on the road, but we know that's gonna be a tough assignment.”
NC State will start its conference play Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. as it travels to Massachusetts to take on Boston College.