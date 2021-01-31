Despite playing without its two leading scorers, the NC State men’s basketball team hung tight with the Syracuse Orange but fell just short, losing 76-73 for its fifth loss in the last six games.
The Wolfpack (7-6, 3-5 ACC) lost redshirt senior guard and leading scorer Devon Daniels for the season earlier this week when he suffered a torn ACL and was also without redshirt senior forward D.J. Funderburk due to “university policies.” However, the team shot a red-hot 56.7% from the field in the first half for 47 points and got some strong individual performances from
junior forward Jericole Hellems, who had a career-high 24 points, and redshirt sophomore forward Manny Bates, who had a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double.
“Disappointed that we lost, but I’m proud of these guys,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “When you look at the fight that this team has and the adversity that we’ve had to go through just in the last 4-5 days, and to come out and put ourselves in a position to win on the road in the ACC, I’m proud of our guys.”
Both teams came out playing well offensively as the score was tied 22-22 after the first 10 minutes. After a Syracuse 3-pointer with 7:55 left in the half gave the Orange a 26-25 lead, the Pack would score the next nine points and go on a 22-11 run to end the half and take a 47-38 lead at halftime.
“I think we had a great first half,” Hellems said. “Guys came off the bench with energy and gave good minutes, winning plays, all that. It’s just we’ve gotta finish games and make the right plays when it comes to winning time.”
The Pack was outscored 20-9 in the first 10 minutes of the second half as Syracuse took the lead 58-56 with 10 minutes to play. The game would see two ties and six lead changes down the stretch before the Orange took a 70-65 lead with 4:25 left.
NC State got the lead down to one twice after a layup by redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron made the score 70-69 with 1:30 left, and three made free throws by redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen made the score 74-73 with six seconds left. After a pair of Syracuse free throws made the score 76-73 with four seconds left, the Pack advanced the ball up the court and freshman guard Cam Hayes put up a highly contested 3-point attempt at the buzzer that hit the side of the backboard.
After shooting lights out in the first half, NC State had a much more modest second half offensively, shooting just 32.3% from the field and scoring 26 points.
“I think we just missed shots,” Keatts said. “When you play against Syracuse’s zone, you’re either going to make them or you’re not. We got some of the same looks; I just thought we didn’t make those shots.”
In the absence of Daniels and Funderburk, it was the veterans Hellems and Bates that stepped up and had big performances for the Wolfpack.
“I always like a challenge,” Bates said. “It’s always good to have a few games like this. Granted, they’re not wins, but still from a personal aspect, I’m building, I feel like I’m developing every game, so I just got to stay in the gym and keep getting better every game.”
This was the first game this season that NC State had to play without both Daniels and Funderburk. While playing without Funderburk hopefully won’t be something the team has to get used to, playing without Daniels is.
“[Daniels] was a big part of our team,” Seabron said. “With him gone, somebody else is just gonna have to pick up the slack.”
Next up, NC State returns home to face ACC leader Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 3 in PNC Arena. That game will begin at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates.