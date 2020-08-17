If the fall men’s soccer season does occur on time, many new faces will headline the team this fall for the Wolfpack. The newcomers include freshmen with plenty of potential to make impacts right away. With the closure of Appalachian State’s men’s soccer program, two Mountaineer transfers have also joined the Pack to continue their Division I soccer careers.
Tyler Perrie: Goalkeeper
A native of Waldorf, Maryland, freshman goalkeeper Tyler Perrie boasts leadership and incredible athletic ability. In his senior year of high school, Perrie was team captain and MVP for D.C. United Academy and even lettered for the swimming team. Academically, he was on honor roll for all of high school and was the recipient of the Principal’s Honor award.
Marco Cottone: Defender
From Syosset, New York, Cottone will be a solid addition to the defense of the Pack. He played for Met Oval Academy and was named All-County in his junior year of high school. The freshman will add nicely to the Pack defense, and even though he might not contribute right away for a stout Wolfpack defender corps, he has the potential to help out the Pack in the future.
Parker Cross: Defender
A native of Cary, North Carolina, Cross is transferring from Appalachian State, where he played for two seasons. The junior had a combined 20 starts in his two years at Appalachian State and contributed three assists in that time. During his time at Panther Creek High School, Cross received all-conference twice and all-state once in his junior year. He also gathered 38 goals and 14 assists in his two seasons at Panther Creek.
Declan Brose: Midfielder
Coming from Holly Springs, North Carolina, Brose is transferring from Wake Tech Community College, where he also played soccer. During his career at Wake Tech, he earned all-conference honors and finished with seven goals and seven assists in the 13 games he started. The sophomore is also the son of former Wolfpack All-American Dario Brose. Declan Brose also played in France for a year, earning some international experience.
Alex Hernandez: Midfielder
The other transfer from Appalachian State, junior Alex Hernandez, will continue to show off his high scoring capabilities as a member of the Pack. Last year, Hernandez led Appalachian State in scoring with five goals in 19 games. In his freshman year, he nearly led his team in goals, scoring three for the Mountaineers. Before that, he scored 25 goals in three seasons and helped lead his team, the USSDA Fusion, to the National Cup Final in 2014.
Pau Palacin: Forward
Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches tall and coming all the way from Alzira, Spain, freshman Pau Palacin will make his American debut with the Wolfpack. Palacin has been with four different clubs in Spain, and in his final season overseas, he scored a total of nine goals.
Alex Darko: Defender
Yet another overseas addition, Darko arrives with the Pack, hailing from Accra, Ghana. Darko attended St. Andrews High School and participated in Phoenix Academy, where he was named the Phoenix Academy Tournament MVP. Darko helped the academy become Inter High School Champions and Inter Houses Champions.
With the addition of the two Appalachian State transfers, along with the incoming freshman, the team will be ready for the challenges ahead. Last year, six out of 19 games went into overtime, and stamina will be a major area of focus for the incoming athletes. Hopefully the newcomers will be able to hit the Dail Soccer Field this season and add to the Wolfpack’s success.