Two members of the NC State baseball team, senior left-handed pitcher Kent Klyman and junior left-handed pitcher David Harrison, are facing felony charges.
Klyman and Harrison were arrested for charges including assault, battery and breaking and entering that occurred on Wednesday, March 24.
“We are aware of the charges and await additional details,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Fred Demarest in a statement released to WRAL News. “The student-athletes involved have been suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the NC State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.”
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.