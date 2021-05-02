On Wednesday, April 28, the Centennial Authority approved a $700,000 upgrade package for Carter-Finley Stadium, according to The News and Observer.
According to the report, the Centennial Authority, the group that owns and oversees PNC Arena, agreed to provide funding for an upgrade plan yet to be agreed upon using NC State’s share of the arena naming-rights deal with PNC Bank. According to The N&O, the agreement with PNC Bank specifically states that the money dished out for naming rights to PNC Arena is to be used on upgrades to the arena and its surroundings, which the Centennial Authority and NC State believe includes Carter-Finley.
According to The N&O, NC State plans to use the approved funding to turn a section of parking in the northeastern corner of the stadium into a designated food truck area for more dining options as well as renovating seating in the north end zone.
The new designated food truck area would allow for diverse dining options at football games in the future, as well as provide an opportunity for food trucks within the surrounding community to grow their brand. This new area will also serve barbecue and beer while providing more concourse space to the stadium in general. The renovation of this area is projected to use $225,000 of the budgeted amount for the upgrades.
According to The N&O, the reconstruction of seating in the north end zone is planned to use the remaining $475,000 of the original $700,000 allowance. The plan is to remove 1,700 metal bleachers that previously served as overflow seating and additional seating for fans of the visiting team, and replace them with a premium loge and suite section. This new premium section will have new carpeting, tents and tables.
Though the approval of funding is already set in stone by the Centennial Authority, NC State’s plan on how it is going to use the money is yet to be approved, according to The N&O. The expectation is that the agreement to the renovation plans of Carter-Finley is merely a formality and will be approved in the near future.