N.C. State head coach Wes Moore holds up the championship trophy after N.C. State’s 56-54 victory over Louisville in the finals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Announced at the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, March 15, NC State women’s basketball will be the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region of the NCAA Tournament. 

This is the first time in program history NC State has been named a No. 1 seed. 

Despite winning the ACC Tournament and collecting two wins over No. 1 teams this year, it was unknown whether NC State would end up getting a top seed. The Pack will face North Carolina A&T on Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m. on ESPN. 

The No. 2 seed in the region is Texas A&M (23-2), which was eliminated by Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Other top teams include No. 3 Arizona (16-5) and No. 4 Indiana (18-5). 

If the Wolfpack is able to pull out a first-round win, it will face the winner of No. 8 South Florida (18-3) and No. 9 Washington State (12-11).

The other No. 1 seeds include South Carolina (22-4), Stanford (25-2) and UConn (24-1).