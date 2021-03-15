Announced at the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, March 15, NC State women’s basketball will be the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region of the NCAA Tournament.
The Mercado region! #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/efmJrccVhA— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 15, 2021
This is the first time in program history NC State has been named a No. 1 seed.
Despite winning the ACC Tournament and collecting two wins over No. 1 teams this year, it was unknown whether NC State would end up getting a top seed. The Pack will face North Carolina A&T on Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Last time @PackWomensBball played NC A&T was Nov. 6, 2019. The Wolfpack won 80-44.NC State has won all nine meetings between the two. https://t.co/hr9ViXAChn— Nicholas Schnittker (@nick_schnittker) March 15, 2021
The No. 2 seed in the region is Texas A&M (23-2), which was eliminated by Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Other top teams include No. 3 Arizona (16-5) and No. 4 Indiana (18-5).
If the Wolfpack is able to pull out a first-round win, it will face the winner of No. 8 South Florida (18-3) and No. 9 Washington State (12-11).
The other No. 1 seeds include South Carolina (22-4), Stanford (25-2) and UConn (24-1).