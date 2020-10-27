It was an eventful week around the NFL in week seven, with multiple nail-biters, close games and comebacks. It wasn’t any different for Pack Pros, as many were involved in important and exciting games. Here’s a closer look at how former NC State players fared in week seven.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
The current front-runner for league MVP threw three interceptions and lost for the first time this season, yet still managed to put on a show. Wilson finished the game with 388 yards in the air, with three passing touchdowns on 66% completion, and added 84 yards on six attempts on the ground.
Seattle lost its first game of the season to division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, who have their own star quarterback, Kyler Murray, and came out on top of the 37-34 thriller.
Wilson’s favorite target of the night was receiver Tyler Lockett, who finished the game with 15 catches for 200 yards, becoming the second Seahawks player to achieve such a feat. Lockett also secured all three of Wilson’s touchdown passes and, in points per reception leagues in fantasy football, became the first player on the season to secure 50 points.
This Tyler Lockett one-handed snag 👀(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/g0kX3UmJdU— ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2020
Wilson now has 22 touchdowns through his first six games, tied with Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history through such a stretch.
Bradley Chubb, linebacker, Denver Broncos
Chubb has begun to heat up for the Broncos after missing most of last season with an injury. This was further highlighted in Chubb’s performance in a 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Chubb finishing with a sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles.
Chubb has a very strong 80.1 overall grade on the season per PFF, cementing Chubb as a star and mainstay on a Broncos team that has had their once promising season ravaged by injuries.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
Meyers had his best game of the season in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, leading New England in receptions and yards. Meyers finished with 60 receiving yards, the second-highest single game mark of his young career.
The second-year receiver went from being a healthy scratch in week four to emerging as one of the premier young players on a Patriots team that is inching toward a rebuild.
Patriots offensive snaps vs. 49ers:🏈 Total of 52 easily a season-low. Previous low 57 vs. Denver. A reflection of not consistently stringing together drives (averaged 70 over 1st four games).🏈 TE Dalton Keene 24 in debut.🏈 Season-high 41 for WR Jakobi Meyers (4 catches). pic.twitter.com/UBWB0nYxFk— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 26, 2020
B.J. Hill, defensive tackle, New York Giants
While the 1-6 Giants haven’t looked as bad as their in-state rivals, there still haven’t been many silver linings to their season, especially after a 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Hill has been one of those few silver linings.
Hill hasn’t been a star, but he has proven that he can hold down the interior of the line in a pinch. Pro Football Focus has Hill at a 72.3 overall grade on the season so far, and he finished the game against the Eagles with three tackles.
A.J. Cole III, punter, Las Vegas Raiders
Cole continued his impressive 2020 campaign for the Raiders, finishing with three punts that went for a total of 121 yards, pinning two inside the 20-yard line.
Josh Jones, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jones has 39 total tackles on the season for the struggling Jaguars, which is tied for the ninth most in the league. Jones finished with eight tackles in a 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and is establishing himself as an option at safety for a rebuilding Jags team.
Other notables:
The Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings were on bye in week seven, meaning that quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Nyheim Hines of the Colts and center Garrett Bradbury of the Vikings did not play.
The Eagles placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve, meaning that former NC State defensive tackle T.Y. McGill could be promoted to their active 53-man roster from the practice squad. If this happens, it is likely that McGill will see decent playing time.
Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris was placed on injured reserve at the conclusion of week six, knocking him out for at least three weeks. Burris missed the Panthers’ close loss to the New Orleans Saints.