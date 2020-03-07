The No. 2 seed NC State women’s basketball team beat sixth-seed Boston College 82-75 Saturday afternoon in the ACC Tournament semifinals to advance to the championship game for the first time since 2010. Here are some key numbers and statistics from the Wolfpack’s win.
6 — 3-pointers made in the first 13 minutes by NC State. Just a day after starting slow and hitting only four 3s the entire game, the Wolfpack solved both problems. NC State exploded out of the gate offensively and six different players knocked down a deep ball.
25 — Points NC State outscored Boston College by in the final 10:30 of the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by juniors forward Kayla Jones and guard Kai Crutchfield to end the first quarter kickstarted a dominant 31-6 run by the Wolfpack to close out the first 20 minutes and take a commanding lead into halftime.
29 — Years it’s been since NC State women’s basketball won the ACC championship. The Wolfpack will have a chance to end that drought on Sunday when it takes on fourth-seed Florida State, which it beat 68-51 inside Reynolds Coliseum earlier this season.
1.2 — Points scored per possession for the Wolfpack. After struggling offensively against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals, NC State displayed a high-octane offense in the game, knocking down 10 3-pointers at a 46% clip and shooting 49% from the floor. Senior guard Aislinn Konig, freshman forward Jada Boyd and sophomore center Elissa Cunane combined for 43 points in the win.
77 — Minutes played by the NC State bench. With the Wolfpack facing three games in three days, the blowout win allowed head coach Wes Moore to give his starters some rest and keep his bench fresh and active before the winner-take-all championship game on Sunday.
36 — Combined points scored off of turnovers and second-chance points for the Wolfpack. Constantly running in transition and aggressively crashing the boards, NC State took full advantage of Boston College’s 16 turnovers and its own 14 offensive rebounds, scoring 22 points off turnovers and 14 second-chance points.
32 — Points scored in the ACC Tournament by senior guard Aislinn Konig. Tying for the team lead in points in each of the first two games with 16, Konig is stepping up when her team needs her most. As the rest of the offensive load has been spread around, NC State’s veteran leader has been a constant scoring presence.