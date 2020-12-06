With NC State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech, it improved to fourth-best in the ACC standings and can only drop as low as fifth. It also cemented one of the best seasons for head coach Dave Doeren at NC State with eight victories in an 11-game schedule and two ranked wins. Let’s look at some takeaways for the game:
Chris Dunn
With three kicks Saturday — from 40, 20 and 39 yards — junior kicker Chris Dunn broke NC State’s career made field goals record, previously 55 by Nikas Sade. Dunn’s 56 field goals also push him past Jaylen Samuels for the third-most points scored in an NC State uniform. Dunn was a preseason Lou Groza award watch list honoree, but Wolfpack fans have long held him in high esteem, even before he arrived on campus. After the poor play of Kyle Bambard and Carson Wise, who were literally coin flips to make their kicks, Dunn has raised the bar significantly as NC State’s place kicker and will end his time with the Wolfpack next year as the best to do it at his position.
One thing’s for certain: This fanbase will never take an automatic kicker for granted.
Rushing attack struggling
To close out the year, the Wolfpack averaged less than 3 yards per carry in back-to-back games. Against Syracuse, it went for 2.2 yards per carry and improved marginally against Georgia Tech with 2.8 yards per carry, but put up just 88 yards on the ground against the Yellow Jackets. With talent as good as the Wolfpack has in the backfield, that shouldn’t be the case. A lot of that has to do with injuries to the offensive line, but sophomore running back Zonovan Knight should receive more than the seven-carry workload he received Saturday, especially when he averages over 5 yards a carry.
Alim McNeill the next Pack Pro
Prior to the game, junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft at the conclusion of the year, leading to his inclusion in Senior Day honors. McNeill is the latest in a long line of great defensive linemen to come through the Murphy Center, and his decision to leave early was wise. Head coach Dave Doeren told the media early this year that a key consideration for a player is whether they need to come back and improve, or if they’re as good as they’ll be in college.
For McNeill, it’s likely the latter; he’s won himself a lot of recognition this season, and NFL teams will likely salivate over his athleticism and the ability he’s shown after just a couple years playing this position. While NC State will surely miss him next year, there’s some young talent on this roster ready for the opportunity to step into his role.
Ingle and targeting, name a more iconic duo
One time is a mistake, two times is a pattern and three times is a habit, right? Well junior safety Tanner Ingle has been ejected for targeting three times this season, opening himself up to a one-game suspension. Between his hamstring injury and ejections, the safety only played in about two full games this year, which is a huge problem for one of the most important players on the team. The game is changing, with or without players’ consent, and Ingle is going to have to play in a safer way or not at all.
Looking forward
Now we play the waiting game as other conferences finish their seasons and bowl selections are announced, and here’s where NC State’s finish in the ACC comes into play. I’m no Joe Giglio, so I can’t tell you with confidence where the Wolfpack will land, but Duke’s Mayo and Cheez-It’s bowls (formerly the Belk and Camping World bowls, respectively, for those wondering how prestigious these are) are the top options. Notre Dame and Clemson will be in the playoff, Miami will be in the Orange Bowl and the Gator Bowl will likely take UNC, leaving NC State those two. Whichever one NC State receives, a Power Five team will be waiting for it, as will the opportunity for the best record Dave Doeren has posted at NC State.