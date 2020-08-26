Updated: Aug. 26, at 12:28 p.m.
NC State Athletics and the ACC officially announced the Virginia Tech game’s rescheduling in a statement released on Aug. 26, one day after Giglio’s initial report and hours after other sources also reported the game’s rescheduling.
"We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in the statement. "There's no blueprint for what we're all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone's collaboration to make this work."
"The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices.”
NC State also added that there has not been a final decision made about fan capacity in Carter-Finley Stadium. According to the release, additional details about fan capacity for home games will be available at a later time.
Original Article: Aug. 26, at 11:52 a.m.
Originally reported by WRAL’s Joe Giglio on Tuesday, Aug. 25, NC State football’s season opener at Virginia Tech will be moved to Sept. 26, following 27 positive COVID-19 cases in a cluster associated with NC State Athletics.
Following Giglio’s original report, other reputable sources, including Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, have also reported the game will be rescheduled.
With the Virginia Tech game being moved, the season opener for NC State will now be Sept. 19 at home against Wake Forest.
More information will be added to this story when an official announcement from NC State Athletics is made.