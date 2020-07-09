On Thursday morning, NC State football announced a home-and-home series with the Florida Gators, starting with a game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2026 and ending in Gainesville, Florida in 2032.
"We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida,” Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan told NC State Athletics in a statement. “It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville."
The last time the Pack and Gators faced off was in the 1992 Gator Bowl, which NC State lost 27-10. The game was Dick Sheridan's last as NC State head coach. In the 14 previous meetings with the Gators, the Wolfpack has a 4-9-1 record.
"We've taken a long look at our future non-conference scheduling strategy, and we'll make every effort to provide opponents and opportunities that enrich the experience of our student-athletes and passionate fan base," Corrigan said.
Florida is not the only SEC team NC State has added to future schedules. The Pack will also travel to Nashville, Tennessee to face Vanderbilt in 2026, solidifying a tough nonconference schedule for that year. And, NC State is scheduled to face Mississippi State in its 2020 home opener with a trip to Starkville, Mississippi in 2021.