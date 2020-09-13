Many said it wouldn’t or shouldn’t happen, but it did: ACC football returned this weekend. While NC State had its game at Virginia Tech postponed on Saturday, the 2020 season began for 11 ACC teams. Here is how they did in week one.
Clemson vs. Wake Forest
No. 1 Clemson began its quest for another national championship with an easy 37-13 victory over Wake Forest. The Tigers held a 27-0 advantage at halftime and cruised to the finish line. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, including two on the ground. The Demon Deacons ran for just 37 yards as a team, but finished the game without any turnovers and committed just one penalty. Next week, Clemson hosts The Citadel, and Wake Forest makes the quick trip to Raleigh to play the Wolfpack.
North Carolina vs. Syracuse
After a sluggish first three quarters, No. 18 North Carolina pulled away from Syracuse in the fourth quarter to win 31-6. The Heels looked sharp on the opening drive of the game, running 10 plays for 65 yards that culminated in a touchdown, but were stymied on offense the rest of the first half and into the third quarter by the Syracuse defense.
Up just 10-6 at the end of the third quarter, the Heels scored a touchdown on the opening play of the fourth and reached the end zone on its next two possessions to put away the Orange. The offense wasn’t sharp for the Cuse, getting outgained by 261 total yards and missing too many opportunities. The player of the game for UNC was running back Javonte Williams, who ran for three touchdowns. Next week, the Heels host Charlotte and Syracuse travels to Pitt.
Notre Dame vs. Duke
In its first game ever as a member of a conference, No. 10 Notre Dame took down Duke 27-13 in front of a reduced capacity crowd in South Bend, Indiana. It was not easy for the Fighting Irish, who were held scoreless in the first quarter and didn’t take the lead until the second quarter. It was a one-score game until the fourth quarter, when the Irish scored 10 unanswered and closed out the victory.
On the road as a 21-point underdog, Duke was outgained by 105 yards on the ground, which proved to be the difference, as Notre Dame controlled the clock behind running back Kyren Williams, who ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns.
This was the first game for Duke quarterback Chase Brice, a graduate transfer from Clemson who for three straight years was with the Tigers as they reached the College Football Playoff. Brice threw for 259 yards and ran for his team’s lone touchdown. Next week, the Irish host South Florida and Duke hosts Boston College.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
Perhaps the biggest win of the day in the ACC, Georgia Tech traveled to Tallahassee, Florida and took down Florida State 16-13. The Yellow Jackets overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit and a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Seminoles. After winning just three games in 2019, this was a huge way for Georgia Tech to start its second season under head coach Geoff Collins, but on the other side, it was not a great start for FSU’s first-year head coach Mike Norvell.
The Georgia Tech defense came up big in the second half, giving up just three points, holding quarterback James Blackman to a 53% completion rate for the game and forcing three turnovers. The Yellow Jackets ended up outgaining FSU by 131 total yards. Next week, the Yellow Jackets host UCF and Florida State has a week off.
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky
Louisville began its second year under head coach Scott Satterfield with a nonconference win over Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky. With the score tied at the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Western Kentucky 21-0. Quarterback Micale Cunningham was the star for Louisville, throwing for 343 yards and accounting for four touchdowns. Next week, Louisville hosts Miami in a primetime showdown.
Pittsburgh vs. Austin Peay
Pitt had no problem with Football Championship Subdivision opponent Austin Peay, cruising to a 55-0 victory. The Panthers scored six touchdowns on the ground and, by halftime, had a 42-0 lead behind its brick wall of a defense. Next week, Pitt hosts Syracuse at Heinz Field.
Miami vs. UAB
As the first ACC team to play this season, Miami took care of business on Thursday night, defeating UAB 31-14 at home. Winning 14-7 at halftime, the Hurricanes turned it on in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and shutting out UAB in the fourth to clinch the victory. The player of the game for the Hurricanes was running back Cam’Ron Harris, who ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next week, Miami hits the road for a primetime contest with Louisville.