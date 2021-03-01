On a four-game losing streak, the NC State baseball team will play a midweek game against Campbell at Doak Field on March 2. NC State is coming off a disappointing start to ACC play with three losses to Georgia Tech.
Campbell has gone 4-2 so far this season and went 2-1 this past weekend against Dayton. This will be Campbell’s first midweek game this season.
Campbell has a team fielding percentage of .955 and has only recorded 10 errors in the field this season. The Pack offense might prove to be a challenge for the Campbell defense; however, the game will come down to NC State’s defensive ability and Campbell’s ability to swing the bat on Tuesday.
The Camels have been able to put up 44 runs in six games, a testament to infielder Matthew Christian and outfielder Connor Denning’s offensive prowess. Christian leads the team in batting average, while Denning will be coming into the midweek match with momentum after hitting two home runs this past weekend.
Outfielder Spencer Packard, infielder Collin Wolf and infielder Waldy Arias are all other names to look out for at the plate, as they all have batting averages above .300.
As for the pitching staff, Campbell has a combined ERA of 1.83 and has notched 57 strikeouts in six games. Ryan Chasse leads the team in innings pitched and has a 2-0 record this season, while Jonathan Beymer has the best ERA of any of the Camels pitchers to see four or more innings of action this season.
.@connordenning18 is on 🔥 today! His FOURTH hit of the day is a four-bagger. #RollHumps https://t.co/Bt5NWThYC1 pic.twitter.com/WTDmrUaPp4— Campbell Baseball (@GoCamelsBSB) February 28, 2021
The Pack will definitely be looking to get back on track in this nonconference game. NC State’s pitching unit will have to work on consistency in order to really try to bring this team back up to its full potential.
This matchup will be on Tuesday, March 2 at 3 p.m. at Doak Field in Raleigh and broadcast on ACC Network.