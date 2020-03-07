The No. 7 NC State men’s tennis team won its first conference game of the season on the road against Virginia Tech by a score of 4-2.
After not earning a single point in its last match at home against UNC, the Wolfpack (11-4, 1-1 ACC) was able to bounce back with a solid away performance. The doubles point was earned by the Wolfpack with victories on Court 1 and 2 while also coming away with three singles wins compared to the Hokies’ two.
In doubles for NC State, the No. 18 duo of junior Tadas Babelis and sophomore Yannai Barkai defeated the Hokies’ Henrik Korsgaard and Alex Ribeiro 6-3. NC State’s senior Alexis Garlaneau and junior Robert Turzak were also able to defeat Ryan Kross and Matthis Ross 6-4 to come away with the doubles point.
The first singles point would go towards Virginia Tech with the Hokies No. 47 Mitch Harper defeating the Wolfpack’s No. 92 Babelis 7-6(4), 6-1. The next two victories would go towards the Wolfpack which would include a win by No. 20 Garlaneau over No. 112 Korsgaard 6-4, 6-3 and a win by freshman Martins Rocens over Chase Bernstine 6-4, 6-2.
Virginia Tech’s Ribeiro defeated Wolfpack’s sophomore Rafa Izquierdo Luque 6-4, 6-4 to tie the Wolfpack in singles points. However, NC State would clinch the win over Virginia Tech with Barkai defeating Carlo Donato 7-6(6), 6-3.
This win was huge for the Wolfpack in starting its season in the very competitive ACC. NC State’s head coach Kyle Spencer talked about the importance and difficulty of this win.
“I'm proud of this team. It was a very difficult environment to come into with not much practice beforehand, but the guys got it done,” Spencer told NC State Athletics. “...The ACC is such a gauntlet, so it feels good to get our first win in the conference this year."
NC State’s next match will be at home against Boston College Friday, March 13 at noon.