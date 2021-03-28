Coming off five straight wins, NC State women’s tennis (13-3, 7-2 ACC) found itself facing an opponent in the Miami Hurricanes (9-6, 6-4 ACC) who would play them more competitive than its past opponents in its winning streak. That winning streak almost stopped at five, but the Wolfpack was able to pull through, winning 4-3 against Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.
The pairing of fifth-year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith made quick work of their doubles opponents in a 6-2 set, and the Wolfpack seemed poised to earn another doubles point easily.
But with fifth-year Adriana Reami and senior Jaeda Daniel falling quickly 6-0, pressure quickly mounted on the shoulders of freshmen Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli. The two didn’t disappoint, winning their doubles match 6-4 to give a doubles point that would ultimately make the difference in the afternoon.
The singles matchups were back-and-forth affairs like doubles play had been, and luckily for the Wolfpack, NC State drew first blood. Daniel won her matchup 6-4, 6-2 to double the NC State advantage, but Miami came right back to pull within one. The Hurricanes briefly tied the score at 2-2 before Reami won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to put NC State one point away from winning the match.
That point would come from Rencheli, who won 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2 to give NC State the necessary four points. Miami would win the final matchup of the day, but NC State would leave with the overall win.
NC State will travel to Durham to take on the Duke Blue Devils in its next match. The match is set to take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. After that, NC State will wrap up its road schedule with a match against North Carolina, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.