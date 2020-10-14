The NC State volleyball team will make its return to the court this weekend on Friday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 18 against UNC-Chapel Hill. This is the first time the team will play since late September due to the postponement of matches against Virginia Tech.
Despite the many comebacks and lead changes in an intense back-and-forth five-set match against Duke to start its season, the Pack was unable to pull away with the win. Senior opposite hitter Melissa Evans led the team with 14 kills while junior middle blocker Pam Chukwujekwu had a breakout match with 11 kills and five blocks. Both freshman outside hitter Hartley Myers and freshman middle blocker Riley Shaak impressed in their NC State debuts. Myers bagged a double-double with 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks while Shaak recorded four blocks of her own.
The Wolfpack was unable to keep that same intensity in the next match, losing to Duke just three sets to one. Evans had another successful day, totaling 19 kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces while junior outsider hitter Jade Parchment also had an impressive afternoon with 13 kills and 12 digs.
NC State is set to welcome the Tar Heels twice this upcoming weekend in what is sure to be two exciting matches.
UNC began its season with a 3-1 win against Virginia Tech but lost a 3-2 thriller against the Hokies the following day. After a change in scheduling due to the postponement of matches vs. Virginia, the Tar Heels hosted No. 14 Duke, winning the first match 3-1 but losing 3-1 again two days later.
The Pack will have to work a lot harder to bring back the energy from earlier in the season seeing as the team has not played a match since Sept. 26. Facing UNC is always a tough matchup, but if NC State is able to tap back into that drive from its first match, it is definitely possible for the first win of the season to come this weekend.
Neither match will be open to the public, but Friday’s event will be aired on regional sports networks and Sunday’s event on ACC Network extra. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates.