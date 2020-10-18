The NC State men’s and women’s cross country teams competed with Wake Forest and UNC-Chapel Hill in a tri-meet on Friday, Oct. 16 in Kernersville. The women took home second place with 51 points, and the men finished in third place with 71 points.
Redshirt sophomore Sarah LaTour was the first of the Wolfpack to cross the finish line in the women’s 6k. The sophomore finished the race in ninth; however, she was followed closely by the Pack’s next three finishers: freshmen Jenn Schultz and Gionna Quarzo and redshirt freshman Lulu Black, who all crossed the finish line within 15 seconds of LaTour’s 21:40.07 time.
Freshman Clair Walters was the fifth and final scorer for the Pack, finishing in 14th place with a time of 22:07.1.
Leading the way for the Wolfpack in the men’s 8k was redshirt freshman Ben Verchick, who finished solidly in the top 10 with a time of 24:55.68, placing seventh. Other scorers for the Pack in the men’s race were freshmen Dan McGoey and JJ Malach, and redshirt sophomores Grant Northcutt and Peyton Barish.
Friday’s tri-meet closed out the regular season for the teams, and they will now turn their attention toward the ACC Championships Friday, Oct. 30. The ACC Championships will be in Cary at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The Pack has competed in three meets this year as part of its regular season, with the women taking home a pair of first-place finishes as well as Friday’s second-place finish. The men finished first in their first meet, second in their second meet and third in their third meet.